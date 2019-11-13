25 Charged In Impaired Driving Crackdown In Area

During a Halloween crackdown on impaired drivers, law enforcement agencies in Dutchess County arrested more than two dozen drivers for alleged DWI.

Between Thursday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 3, local, county and state police agencies teamed to increase DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout Dutchess.

In total, 26 arrests were made, 25 of which were for impaired driving. The crackdown was the first of eight planned during the holiday season.

According to Dutchess County Sheriff’s Lt. Frank LaMonica, Jr., “The objective of this continued enforcement grant is to revitalize and enhance the visibility of the STOP-DWI Program through coordinated multi-agency impaired driving enforcement details targeting identified statewide crackdown periods.”

Area residents charged during the detail:

Dutchess County

Columbus McCall, 27, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Patricia Ferrer, 44, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Shane Mackey, 29, of Hyde Park, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors in the Town of Rhinebeck.

Steven Grosse, 59, of Hyde Park, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Katherine Sabatelle, 48, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Eli Wells, 40, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with DWAI a violation in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Makeyin Allah, 35, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with DWAI Drugs a misdemeanor.

James Ghee, 23, of East Fishkill, was charged with DWI a misdemeanor.

Antonio Gomez, 59, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors.

John Donegan, 35, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI, with a BAC .18 percent or more both misdemeanors.

Ryan Cave, 32, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with DWI a misdemeanor.

Mellanie Roberts, 40, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI, BAC .18 percent or more) both misdemeanors.

Joseph Jurina, 21, of East Fishkill, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors.

Courtney Burke, 28, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors.

Matt Parascandola, 25, of Fishkill, was charged with DWI a misdemeanor.

Alyssa Maniford, 27, of Hyde Park, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors.

Peter Shkreli, 36, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors.

Putnam County

Stephanie Sobel, 23, of Patterson, was charged with DWI a misdemeanor in the Village of Pawling.

Orange County

Julio Toro, 41, of Middletown, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors.

Ulster County

C Rodriquez, 29, of Marlboro, was charged with DWI and BAC .08 percent or more both misdemeanors.

Ashley Arias, 27, of Saugerties, was charged with DWI a misdemeanor in the Town of Red Hook.

Westchester County

Juan Accostupa-Meza, 42, of White Plains, was charged with DWI and Aggravated DWI, with a BAC .18 percent or more) both misdemeanors.

Fairfield County

Anthony Salgado, 18, of Westport, was charged with DWI and BAC.08 percent or more both misdemeanors in the City of Poughkeepsie.

