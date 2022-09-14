24-Year-Old Charged Following Triple-Fatal Crash In Area

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with multiple counts of manslaughter following a triple-fatal crash.

Orange County resident Anthony Jones, age 24 of Walden, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, following a 14-count indictment by a grand jury for the Aug. 4, 2021 crash in Wallkill.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the New York State Police at Middletown investigated a motor vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill between exits 118 and 119, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The collision resulted in the deaths of Maria Abrigo Morocho, age 36; Jorge Eduardo Paqui Gualan, age 30, and Nelson Ivan Vivar Campoverde, age 48, all of Middletown, Nevel said.

They were traveling in the same vehicle, a 2004 Ford Sienna minivan. Four other passengers in the Toyota sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and were hospitalized.

A second vehicle involved in the collision was driven by Anthony Jones, age 24 of Walden. He was treated for complaints of pain, transported to a local hospital, and released, Nevel said.

The ensuing investigation conducted by State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office determined that the collision was the result of reckless and negligent actions by Jones and that he was responsible for causing the collision, Nevel reported.

The case was presented to an Orange County grand jury resulting in a 14-count indictment charging Jones with:

Several counts of manslaughter

Two counts of assault

Criminal Negligent homicide

Jones was arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, and arraigned in Orange County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, a $50,000 partially secured bond, or a $100,000 bond.

