24-Year-Old Busted Driving Stolen Truck In Hudson Valley, Police Say

An out-of-state man was caught driving a stolen truck in the Hudson Valley, authorities said.

State police in Ulster County stopped the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it drove south on Highway 209 in the town of Wawarsing.

While talking with the driver, 24-year-old Jonathen Wright, of Newaygo, Michigan (located in Western Michigan just north of Grand Rapids), troopers determined that the 2001 GMC 3500 had been reported stolen from Newport News, Virginia.

Wright also had a suspended license out of Michigan, police said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possessing stolen property and issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Wawarsing Court.

Wright is due back in court on Friday, Sept. 9.

