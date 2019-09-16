Contact Us
23-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Greenburgh Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A 23-year-old man was hit by a vehicle that later fled the scene leaving the victim with serious injuries. Photo Credit: Pixabay
A Greenburgh man was seriously injured during a hit-and-run incident. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old man was hit by a vehicle that later fled the scene leaving the victim with serious injuries.

The incident took place around 11:07 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, when Greenburgh Police came upon a pedestrian who had just been struck by a motor vehicle on Old Kensico Road where it intersects with Randolph Road, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

The victim, a resident of Old Kensico Road,  had been dropped off by a friend and was crossing Old Kensico Road behind the friend's vehicle when a dark-colored vehicle traveling southbound on Old Kensico Road struck the victim propelling him into an adjacent driveway, Powell said.

The vehicle that struck him stopped momentarily and then fled the accident scene southbound on Old Kensico Road.

The victim sustained head injuries and was transported by Greenburgh EMS to the Westchester County Medical Center where he was admitted.

Greenburgh detectives are currently conducting the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact 914-989-1721.

