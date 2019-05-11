23-Year-Old Parked At Airmont Service Station Gas Pump Caught With Heroin, Pot, Police Say

A 23-year-old area man who was allegedly slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at a gas station was arrested for DWAI/Drugs.

The incident took place around 2:10 a.m., Friday, May 10, at a gas station in the Village of Airmont, when Ramapo Police responded to a call of a person slumped over the steering wheel of their vehicle, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the vehicle occupied by a man who was responsive and obviously under the influence of narcotics, police said.

He was found to be in possession of heroin and marijuana and placed under arrest and charged with DWAI-Drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The unidentified man is currently being processed at the Ramapo Police Department.

