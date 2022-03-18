23-Year-Old Nabbed After Fleeing From Officers In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 23-year-old took officers on a high-speed chase in Northern Westchester as he attempted to avoid a traffic stop, police said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Yorktown, an officer on patrol spotted a driver speeding on Underhill Avenue and failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 129, turning without signaling.

According to police, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights, but the driver failed to comply and continued to speed away west on Route 129, allegedly driving in a reckless manner while repeatedly violating traffic laws.

Police said that the driver - a New York City man whose name was not released by investigators - turned onto Hunterbrook Road and eventually stopped in a driveway, where he was taken into custody without incident by Yorktown police officers.

The man was charged with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, and cited for multiple traffic and vehicle violations.

He was processed on the charges, released, and scheduled to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, March 31.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.