Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes
Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Nabbed After Fleeing From Officers In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Route 129 and Underhill Avenue in Yorktown
The intersection of Route 129 and Underhill Avenue in Yorktown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 23-year-old took officers on a high-speed chase in Northern Westchester as he attempted to avoid a traffic stop, police said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Yorktown, an officer on patrol spotted a driver speeding on Underhill Avenue and failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 129, turning without signaling.

According to police, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights, but the driver failed to comply and continued to speed away west on Route 129, allegedly driving in a reckless manner while repeatedly violating traffic laws.

Police said that the driver - a New York City man whose name was not released by investigators - turned onto Hunterbrook Road and eventually stopped in a driveway, where he was taken into custody without incident by Yorktown police officers.

The man was charged with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, and cited for multiple traffic and vehicle violations. 

He was processed on the charges, released, and scheduled to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, March 31. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.