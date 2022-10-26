Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Police Department In Hudson Valley Given New E-Bike To Aid Community Policing
Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Who Died Of Overdose Had Been Shot Days Earlier, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Police discovered a 23-year-old man who died of a drug overdose at 604 Tompkins Ave. in Mamaroneck.
Police discovered a 23-year-old man who died of a drug overdose at 604 Tompkins Ave. in Mamaroneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester County man who died of a drug overdose was also previously involved in a shooting before his death, according to police.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 5 p.m., Mamaroneck Village Police responded to an apartment at 604 Tompkins Ave. where they found a 23-year-old man who had died of a drug overdose, police said.

After more investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder in a shooting that happened in White Plains on Friday, Oct. 21, according to Mamaroneck Village Police.

The shooting was unrelated to the overdose, police said. 

The identity of the man, who was a resident of Mamaroneck, has not yet been released, as police still have to notify one of his parents, authorities said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.