23-Year-Old Caught With 116 Pounds Of Pot In Upstate NY, State Police Say

A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with 116 pounds of pot during a traffic stop.

Mateo Vargas Vega, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested around 11:24 p.m., on Monday, March 29, following a traffic stop in the town of Preble, said the New York State Police.

According to state police, a trooper monitoring traffic on I-81 observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a low speed and failing to maintain a lane. A traffic stop was initiated in the town of Preble.

An investigation by the trooper led to the discovery of more than 116 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Vargas Vega was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

