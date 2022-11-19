22-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 13.

Dutchess County resident Michelle Betley, age 22, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17 for predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

An investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined Betley engaged in predatory sexual assault against a victim under the age of thirteen, Hicks said.

Betley was arraigned before the town of Hyde Park court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

