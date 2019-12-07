Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suffern Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting, Raping, 12-Year-Old
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Water At Area Park

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found drowned at Downing Park.
A man was found drowned at Downing Park. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 22-year-old man was pulled from the water at Downing Park in the City of Newburgh after he was spotted lying facedown in the water.

Santos Alirio Mendez-Perez was discovered around 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 12, after police received a call about the body near the area of Third Street and Robinson Avenue, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joesph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene, Mendez-Perez was brought to the shoreline with the help of the City of Newburgh Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead by the Medical Examiner's Office, Burns said.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, however, this incident is being investigated by the Detective Division pending the autopsy results, he added.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.