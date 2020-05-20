21-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Greenburgh Crash

A 21-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westchester.

It happened on Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. in Greenburgh.

That's when Greenburgh Police Department and EMS units responded to the area of 106 Dobbs Ferry Road (Route 100B) for a report of a motor-vehicle accident with injuries involving a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Greenburgh Police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the remained on the scene after the crash, according to police.

Greenburgh Police Department detectives responded to the scene and conducted an accident investigation. That investigation is ongoing.

Anyone that witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Greenburgh Police Department Detective Division at 914-989-1732.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

