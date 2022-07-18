21-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Sprain Brook Park in Greenburgh.
Sprain Brook Park in Greenburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York State Police

Police are investigating a fiery fatal crash in Westchester County.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 17 on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh.

Responders were dispatched to mile marker 5.6 northbound for a report of a crash with a vehicle engulfed in flames. 

Greenburgh Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived prior to state troopers but were unable to extricate the victim, Paul A. Fitzpatrick, age 21, of Yonkers.

Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An initial investigation found Fitzpatrick was northbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway operating a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, veered from his lane for unknown reasons, and sideswiped a 2017 Toyota Sienna, state police said. 

The vehicle overturned several times before striking a tree, causing the vehicle fire, said police.

This investigation remains ongoing.

