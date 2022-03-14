21-Year-Old Killed After Crashing Into Reservoir In Area

A 21-year-old motorist died after crashing into a reservoir in the region.

Westchester resident Andrew D. Akroush, age 21, of Yonkers, was killed around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, March 13 on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh.

New York State Police responded to a 911 call regarding a car in the Grassy Sprain Reservoir, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An initial investigation determined, Akroush, who was driving a 2017 Lexus RX 350 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway, crashed through the center guard rail on the parkway for unknown reasons, Hicks said.

The vehicle overturned and landed in the reservoir. Akroush was brought to shore and pronounced dead by Empress paramedics, he added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

