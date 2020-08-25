21-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Area

A 21-year-old Long Island man was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened Orange County at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 on a stretch of Route 6 in the Town of Highlands.

Police said that the driver, Manhattan resident Ebraheem Chowdhury, 22, lost control entering entering the center island at Long Mountain Circle before sticking a tree.

Nassau County resident Farhan Sadik, of Hempstead, who was a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Chowdhury and a front-seat passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Chowdhury was charged with criminally negligent homicide, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

New York State Police detectives in Monroe are seeking any potential witnesses to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling (845) 344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.