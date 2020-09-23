21-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Two Teens In Area

Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting that left two 16-year-olds with gunshot wounds to the arm and lower back respectively in the area.

When police in Orange County responded on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 8:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue in Port Jervis and happened upon the two wounded teens, there was no suspect to be found.

One of the pair is still hospitalized, but in stable condition, while the other was discharged after the wound to his arm was treated.

The next day, after an investigation into the incident was conducted with the help of the New York State Police, the Town of Deerpark Police, the Orange County Disrict Attorney's Office and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Mario Mateos of Middletown.

Mateos was charged with the felonies of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was located close by to the scene of the crime at a residence on Barcelow Street, where police recovered an illegal firearm.

Currently, Mateos is locked up and awaiting trial at Orange County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bail, a $600,000 bail bond or one million unsecured bond. According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, a grand jury may consider adding additional charges.

The maximum sentence for first-degree assault is 25 years in prison.

"We pray for the speedy recovery of the two young men who were injured during this incident," said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden, "and are committed to working together with our partners in the community and law enforcement to diligently prevent this type of violence on our city’s streets and vigorously hold those who perpetrate these violent acts in our community legally accountable for their actions."

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and those with information pertaining to this incident are encouraged to contact the Port Jervis City Police Department at 845-856-5101 or the Department’s Confidential Tips Line at 845-858-4003.

