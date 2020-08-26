20-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On I-287

A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-287 in Westchester.

New York State Police troopers responded to a stretch of I-287 in Greenburgh shortly before 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, where there was a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and pedestrian.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, State Police investigators announced that the investigation determined that Homosassa, Florida resident Joseph Crabtree, 55, was driving his tractor-trailer east on the interstate in the right lane near mile marker 2.5 when he saw a pedestrian in the roadway.

Police said that Crabtree was unable to stop his truck or avoid contact with the pedestrian, who has been identified as White Plains resident Jailene Ramirez-Barrios, who was struck and killed by the tractor-trailer.

According to police, Ramirez-Barrios was accompanied by Newark, New York resident Juan Serrano, 37, who was uninjured. Investigators noted that Crabtree was also uninjured and showed no signs of impairment.

Ramirez-Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.