20-Year-Old Skateboarder Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
New York State police said a Southern Westchester skateboarder was critically injured after being hit by a car while skateboarding. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A skateboarder was critically injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester.

Henry Alvarado, 20, of Harrison, was riding a skateboard in the westbound lane of Oregon Road in Cortlandt on Dec. 28, around 5:36 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Alvarado suffered serious injuries and was transported by emergency medical services to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, Hicks said. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

