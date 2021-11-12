20-Year-Old Nabbed After Fleeing Scene Of Crash In Area, Police Say

An area man who fled from police during a routine traffic stop causing a school lockdown was captured after a chase.

The 20-year-old unidentified Dutchess County man from Pawling was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 9, following the stop by Carmel Police in Putnam County.

According to Carmel Police Chief Anthony Hoffmann, the man, when captured was charged with reckless driving and fleeing from police.

The incident took place around 10:50 a.m. when an officer on patrol spotted a gray Nissan sedan traveling eastbound on Route 6 with multiple traffic violations, police said.d

The officer stopped the vehicle and when he began to approach the driver, he fled from into the lake Casse neighborhood, the chief said.

The vehicle was quickly discovered in a wooded area off of Longdale Road after having struck a tree.

Two passengers were detained and investigation determined the driver had fled from the crash on foot.

Assistance from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Mahopac Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash and officers began to search for the fleeing driver.

Fulmar Road School was notified due to its proximity to the incident and locked down as a precaution, Hoffmann said.

The fleeing driver was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody.

The vehicle passengers were identified and released after investigation.

Following processing, the driver was released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a ddlater date.

