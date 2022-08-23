20-Year-Old Charged With Rape Threaten Victim With Machete In Region, Police Say

A 20-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly physically and sexually assaulting a victim in the region while threatening that person with a machete.

Sullivan County resident Joseph Callas, age 20, of Bloomingburg, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Mamakating.

Callas was arrested after state police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Mamakating, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that Callas threatened the victim with a machete and physically and sexually assaulted the victim, Nevel said.

He was charged with:

Rape

Menacing

Criminal obstruction of breath

Assault

Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

Callas was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash, $70,000 bond, and a $120,000 partially secured bond.

