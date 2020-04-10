Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Eight Nabbed In Rockland For Violating Social Distancing Orders
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Rape, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
State police arrested a city of Middletown made for raping a child under 13.
State police arrested a city of Middletown made for raping a child under 13. Photo Credit: File

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by New York State Police for allegedly raping a child under the age of 13 years old.

Emmanuel West, of the City of Middletown, was arrested on Thursday, April 9, following a joint investigation between the state police and the Orange County Child Protective Services, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to the investigation, West engaged in sexual intercourse with the child under 13.

West was charged with felony rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned before Westchester County Court Judge Robert Prisco via Skype and was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail/$50,000 bond.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.