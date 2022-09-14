20-Something Trio Nabbed After Armed Robbery Of Food Delivery Driver In Hudson Valley

Three 20-something men have been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Westchester County delivery driver.

The incident took place in New Rochelle around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 16 Cliff St.

When officers responded to a report of an armed robbery they located a food delivery driver who told police he was accosted by two male blacks both armed with handguns, who took more than $50 and jewelry from him, said Capt. Collins Coyne of the New Rochelle Police.

Detectives were able to quickly develop leads as well as the vehicle involved, Coyne said.

The Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center was notified and was able to assist in identifying the vehicle and inform other police agencies in the county, he said.

Coyne said the vehicle was found parked and unoccupied in the City of White Plains.

Multiple police agencies responded to assist.

Shortly after finding the vehicle, three suspects were located nearby. The suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended without injury after a brief foot pursuit, Coyne said.

Two semi-automatic handguns were located in the vehicle, one of which was a ‘ghost gun’ with an extended magazine, he added.

Arrested included Andrew Matthews, age 27; Kassem K. Harris, age 27, Herman I. Turner, age 29, all of Mount Vernon.

All three were charged with robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.