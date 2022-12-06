Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 6 Nabbed For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine In Rockland County, DA Says
Police & Fire

2 People Injured In Hudson Valley Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
I-87 in Yonkers
I-87 in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County.

The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.

Police said two males, whose ages were not identified, were injured in an assault and are currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities asked witnesses to call Investigator Michael Bota at 914-742-6400 with any information about the case.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.