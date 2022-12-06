2 People Injured In Hudson Valley Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information

Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County.

The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.

Police said two males, whose ages were not identified, were injured in an assault and are currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities asked witnesses to call Investigator Michael Bota at 914-742-6400 with any information about the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.