19-Year-Old Nabbed For Stabbing Of Fellow Teen At Popular Fair In Area

A 19-year-old Hudson Valley man was nabbed for allegedly stabbing a teen at a popular fair.

The incident took place around in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at the Orange County Fair.

The stabbing was uncovered when officers responded to a report of an assault, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the Wallkill Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, a 19-year-old Newburgh resident, suffering from multiple stab wounds, McLymore said.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for medical treatment, he added.

Police have not released his identity or his condition.

An investigation by Detective Robert Reid resulted in the arrest of Raymond Austin, of Port Jervis, McLymore said.

Austin was charged with two counts of assault and is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $5,000 cash / $10,000 bond until his next court appearance on Wednesday, July 20.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

