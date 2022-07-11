Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Teen Shot, Killed Identified
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the area of the crash in Mount Pleasant.
A look at the area of the crash in Mount Pleasant. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Westchester.

It happened on Sunday, July 10 when a 2021 Honda Pilot operated by a 26-year-old White Plains man, was northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Cleveland Street, state police said. 

Jason R. Brand, age 19, of Mount Pleasant, was southbound on the parkway operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle and was unable to avoid the Honda Pilot, police said. 

The collision caused Brand to be ejected from his vehicle, according to police. 

Brand was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.