19-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Westchester.

It happened on Sunday, July 10 when a 2021 Honda Pilot operated by a 26-year-old White Plains man, was northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Cleveland Street, state police said.

Jason R. Brand, age 19, of Mount Pleasant, was southbound on the parkway operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle and was unable to avoid the Honda Pilot, police said.

The collision caused Brand to be ejected from his vehicle, according to police.

Brand was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

This investigation remains ongoing.

