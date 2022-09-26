19-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Off Hudson Valley Roadway Into Pond, Police Say

A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was driving went off a Hudson Valley roadway and into a pond.

The crash happened in the Ulster County town of Gardiner at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, New York State Police said.

Investigators found that Hailee Witherel was driving a Nissan Sentra north on Sand Hill Road when the car left the roadway and entered a small pond, police said.

The Nissan overturned, and Witherel was unable to get out of the car, authorities said.

State Police said Witherel was taken to the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash to call New York State Police at 845-691-2922.

