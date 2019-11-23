19-Year-Old Charged With Assault After Stabbing Friend While Wrestling In Area, Police Say

A 19-year-old from Walden has been charged with felony assault after police say he stabbed a friend while wrestling.

Orange Regional Medical Center Emergency Room officials contacted New York State Police regarding a minor who arrived at the ER with a stab wound to the abdomen on Friday, Nov. 1 around 9:50 p.m.

The victim was allegedly uncooperative with police and refused to disclose what happened.

After treatment, the victim allegedly agreed to speak with investigators, stating that the injury occurred while he was wrestling with a friend, identified as Joseph Thompson III, 19, of Walden, police say.

Further investigation revealed that Thompson left the area following the altercation and allegedly attempted to hide the knife and a bloody bandana, according to police.

Both items were recovered successfully, police say, and Thompson was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 21, police say.

Thompson was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor

Endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor

Tampering with physical evidence, a felony

Second-degree assault, a felony

Thompson was arraigned at the City of Middletown Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bail. An Order of Protection was also issued on the victim’s behalf.

