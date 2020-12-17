19-Car Pileup During Height Of Storm Among Hundreds Of Crashes Reported In Region

This story has been updated.

A 19-car-pileup during the height of the Nor'easter was one of numerous storm-related crashes in the region, although most motorists stayed off roadways.

At least six people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of the Henry Hudson Parkway in upper Manhattan Wednesday, Dec. 16 during the evening hours as the snow was beginning to pile-up.

On Long Island, it's was a different story during the height of the storm with more than 200 crashes from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to early Thursday.

Officials with the Suffolk County Police said currently there were six minor crashes, with most people staying off the roadways.

Nassau County reported fewer crashes during the storm with 43 crashes until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Hudson Valley, police say the good works of the state Department of Transportation and local police have kept crashes to a minimum, except for fender benders and slide and crash events, said New York State Trooper AJ Hicks.

"We've been very lucky at this point," Hicks said early Thursday, Dec. 17. "DOT has done a great job of keeping the roadways clear and we have not seen any serious crashes.

Ramapo Police in Rockland County said drivers seem to be staying off the roadways and allowing DOT to do their work.

In Orange and Putnam, Trooper Steven Nevel said only a few crashes had been reported and people seem to be "heeding the message to stay home."

Nevel said residents should avoid I-84 and Route 17, which still remain icy and have high drifts.

"We have been fortunate with just a few small crashes," Nevel said.

State police said most drivers are staying home due to hazardous driving conditions. New York State Police

In Westchester County, traffic has been light, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

"We have not had any major incidents or accidents on the parkways we patrol. (Bronx River, Hutch, Cross County, Saw Mill), he said.

O'Leary said there have been some smaller accidents resulting in property damage but no injuries. And the department has assisted a number of motorists whose vehicles slid off the road and became stuck. Overall, though, traffic volume is much less than usual.

"We ask anyone who can stay home to do so," O'Leary said. "If you must travel, continue to exercise caution, including on entrance and exit ramps. The parkways are being plowed and are passable, but there are icy spots and snow does blowback onto the roads after they have been plowed."

Across Connecticut people seem to be doing the same thing, staying home and staying warm, said the state police.

The department has only responded to a total of 46 crashes statewide since the storm began with no fatalities, but are receiving a lot of calls for service for people who have slid off roadways or are stuck in snowdrifts.

