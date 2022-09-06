18-Year-Old Shot Walking Down Street In Rockland, Police Say

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in the leg while walking down a street in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 in the hamlet of Hillcrest.

According to Det. Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police, the man was walking on Slinn Avenue in Hillcrest when he was shot.

He was treated at Westchester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, Franklin said.

Police did not name the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.

