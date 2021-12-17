Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: US Reveals New Software Vulnerability, Warns Hundreds Of Millions Of Devices At Risk
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man from the region died in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Sullivan County resident Robert J. Lands, age 18, of Neversink, was killed around 3:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, after rolling his car at 482 Stanton Corners Road in the town of Liberty, said the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an investigation revealed that a 1995 Dodge-Ram was traveling on Stanton Corners Road and failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to leave the roadway on the north shoulder and overturn. 

Lands was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.