North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed During Incident In Area

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed during an incident in Northern Westchester.

On Saturday, Nov. 28 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Peekskill Police officers responded to the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital for a report of at least two males who arrived there with apparent stab wounds to the torso area. 

Potential witnesses at the hospital were interviewed and it was learned that a short time earlier a group of people had gathered together in the parking lot at China Pier on Louisa Street, Peekskill Police Chief Don Halmy said.

According to the witnesses, this group then engaged in a physical altercation, and at some point, the two were stabbed, police said. 

The two were then driven by friends to the hospital for emergency treatment. 

Due to the severity of the injuries, they were transported to Westchester Medical Center, where one of them, 18-year-old Peekskill resident Joaquin Salazar succumbed to his injuries. 

The other male, also 18 years old and from Peekskill, remains hospitalized with his injuries.

During this investigation, it was learned that a third male, who had also sustained injuries during the altercation, was also taken to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. 

Based on information received at the hospital, he was later taken into police custody for his role in the altercation, although charges are still pending.

The Peekskill Police Department continues to investigate this stabbing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com.

Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

