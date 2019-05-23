Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2019-05-23

18-Year-Old Charged With Raping Victim Twice In Area, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Route 55 in LaGrange.
Route 55 in LaGrange. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old has been charged with forcibly raping a victim on two separate occasions in the area.

State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested the teen on two counts of first-degree rape, a Class B felony.

Troopers were dispatched to Route 55 in the town of LaGrange for a domestic dispute on Monday, May 20. Further investigation found the suspect forcibly raped the victim on two separate occasions, state police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arraigned before the town of LaGrange Court, and released to the custody of the Dutchess County Probation Department.

An order of protection was requested and granted on behalf of the victim by the court.

The suspect is next scheduled to appear before the Court on June 4.

