18-Vehicle Pileup: Black Ice Causes Route 9W Crash, Police Say

Black ice conditions led to an 18-vehicle pile-up on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley that caused four minor injuries.

The crash took place in Orange County around 6:15 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27 in the town of Highlands on Route 9W southbound between Route 218 and the West Point overlook.

Highlands officers responding to the report of a crash were updated to multiple vehicles involved as a result of black ice on the roadway, said Town of Highlands Police Chief Frank Basile Jr.

The town of Highlands and the village of Highland Falls police departments responded and determined there were 18 vehicles involved in the crash, Basile said.

Town of Highlands EMS treated five patients at the scene and transported four patients to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries, and one patient refused transportation at the scene, the chief said.

Additional agencies assisting included:

Fort Montgomery Fire Department

Town of Highlands EMS

New Windsor EMS

Town of Cornwall Police

Village of Cornwall on Hudson Police Department

The state Department of Transportation worked to de-ice the roadway.

Route 9W was reopened in both directions at approximately 8 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.