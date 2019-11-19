17-Year-Old Charged In Hit-Run Greenburgh Crash That Injured Pedestrian

Contact Us
The Greenburgh Police Department has charged a 17-year-old teen with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrain.
A 17-year-old Westchester teen has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

The incident took place around 11:07 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, when police officers came upon a pedestrian who had just been struck by a motor vehicle in Greenburgh on Old Kensico Road where it intersects with Randolph Road, in Greenburgh Lt. Kobie Powell said.

The victim a 23-year-old male resident of Old Kensico Road had been dropped off by a friend and was crossing Old Kensico Road behind the friend's vehicle when a dark-colored vehicle traveling southbound on Old Kensico Road struck the victim propelling him into an adjacent driveway, Powell said.

The vehicle that struck the victim stopped momentarily and then fled the accident scene southbound on Old Kensico Road, he added.

The victim sustained head injuries and was transported by Greenburgh EMS to the Westchester County Medical Center where he was admitted.

On Monday, Nov. 18, after a lengthy investigation conducted by Greenburgh detectives a 17-year-old male of White Plains has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting where a personal injury occurred.

The arrest stems from detectives reviewing video footage from multiple locations along the route the vehicle traveled after striking the victim.

This led detectives to identify the vehicle to be a 2012 Honda Civic and subsequently to the 17-year-old driver, Powell said.

Following his arrest, the teen was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance to his parents. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 21.

