$15K In Drugs, $20K In Cash, Magazines Seized From Hudson Valley Man, Cousin Raid

A pair of alleged drug dealers, including a Hudson Valley resident, were busted with high-capacity magazines, a handgun, and more than $15,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana, and other drugs, authorities said.

Ulster County resident Hameem Khan, age 21, of Rosendale, and Talha Khan, 27, of Jersey City were charged with 26 related offenses following the raid in New Jersey at 159 Mallory Ave., in Jersey City, according to sources with direct knowledge.

The Khan cousins had more than 170 grams of cocaine valued at more than $7,000, four pounds of marijuana worth approximately $8,000 and various prescription drugs, along with more than $20,000 in cash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

They were charged with 26 related offenses including drug possession with intent to distribute, various weapons offenses, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and more.

Suarez credited the Narcotics Task Force with the investigation and thanked the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team for its assistance in the arrests.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.