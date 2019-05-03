13-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In Sleepy Hollow

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Sleepy Hollow street.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Thursday, May 2, on Beekman Avenue and Andrews Lane, said Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti.

According to Bueti, the 13-year-old Sleepy Hollow resident was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Beekman Avenue.

She was transported to Westchester Medical Center where she was listed in critical, but stable condition on Thursday evening, the chief said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Tarrytown woman, remained on the scene where she was given a field sobriety test, voluntarily submitted blood and urine samples, and turned over her cell phone, Bueti said.

Westchester County police are conducting an accident investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the 13-year-old and her family," the chief said.

The incident is still under investigation. No criminal charges have been issued.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

