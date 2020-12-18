12-Year-Old Girl Killed, Boy Injured In Shooting At Area Home, State Police Say

A 12-year-old girl was killed and a 9-year-old boy injured during a shooting at an Ulster County multi-family home.

The incident was uncovered around 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, when members of the Kingston Police responded to a reported shooting at the rear apartment of 60 Van Buren Street, in Kingston, said the Kingston Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and a 9-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to an arm.

The girl died from her injuries. The boy was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment. The 9-year-old was in stable condition and expected to recover, said the New York State Police.

State police did not say if the two were siblings.

The City of Kingston Police Department has asked the New York State Police to take the lead in this homicide investigation. The City of Kingston Police Department will continue to aid and support the New York State Police in the investigation.

State police are asking anyone who may have seen anything unusual around the time prior to or after 8 p.m. to contact the state police at the Kingston barracks at 845-338-1702.

This is an ongoing investigation.

