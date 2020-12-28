12-Year-Old Girl Confronts Naked Man Who Broke Into Her Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

A 12-year-old Hudson Valley girl was able to intimidate a nude man who had shimmied through her bedroom window on Christmas Eve, causing him to flee the scene after she sprang up from bed to demand that he leave, police said.

Sergio Ulysee, 37, lives in Ulster County in another apartment at the Mill Street complex in Ellenville where the Thursday, Dec. 24 incident took place at 6 a.m, according to Ellenville Police.

The girl was roused from her sleep, police said, after Ulysee crept through a window at the front of the home then made his way to her bedroom at the back of the house, where she and another 12-year-old girl were sleeping at the time of the incident.

After overhearing the confrontation between her daughter and the nude man, the victim's mother chased after Ulysee with a knife, police said.

"The 12-year-old female victim is to be commended for her actions in this case," said Ellenville Police Chief Phillip S. Mattracion. "There were three other people in that apartment, one being a 5-year-old girl.

"This brave young lady acted with extreme bravery, and without hesitation or fear, and at great personal risk to her own safety she confronted the suspect. ... Thankfully, we might never know what might have happened if not for her heroic actions."

Police said they quickly caught up to and apprehended Ulysee, who had fled in a motor vehicle and struggled physically with police as they took him into custody. He was charged with second-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, and sexually motivated felony, police said.

Ulysee was sent to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or a $500,000 property bond, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.