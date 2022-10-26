12-Plus Vehicle Crash Causes Gridlock During Height Of Morning Commute In Hudson Valley

State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash caused by an oil spill in Westchester.

The crash, on I-95 northbound happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and reportedly involved at least 12 cars and two tractor-trailers, at mile marker 5.6, in the city of New Rochelle, caused minor injuries but has created a traffic nightmare for commuters, said New York State Police.

The center and left lanes remain blocked and a five-mile delay exists.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

