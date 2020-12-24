Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

11-Year-Old Girl Killed In Fatal Police Chase Crash In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An 11-year-old girl was killed during a crash with a New York State Police cruiser following a police pursuit.
An 11-year-old girl was killed during a crash with a New York State Police cruiser following a police pursuit. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a police pursuit was killed when the car crashed in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Ulster County when New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Ulster for a vehicle and traffic violation, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

Shortly after the traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled the scene northbound and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, in the area of mile marker 93.6, a collision between the 2017 Dodge Journey and the state police car occurred. The Dodge lost control and overturned, Nevel said.

The driver, Tristan G. Goods, age 39, of Hollis, Queens, was transported to Kingston Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 11-year old passenger, Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, said police. 

 She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.