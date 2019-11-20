$10,000 Reward Offered In Stabbing Attack On Rockland Man

A man who was beaten and stabbed multiple times while walking to a synagogue for morning prayers is in critical condition.

Ramapo Police said the attack took place around 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, as the man approached the entrance to the driveway of the Mosdos Meharam Brisk Tashnad at 2 Howard Drive, in Monsey.

During a press conference, Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said he could not say if the "vicious assault" could be considered a hate crime, but did say a "prudent and deliberate investigation" would find if religion played a factor in the attack.

The victim is reportedly a 29-year-old married teacher and father of four.

Currently, there are no descriptions of a suspect or suspects or a vehicle.

Police have obtained video surveillance from the area, but parts of the video are very grainy, the chief said.

During the press conference, the Anti-Defamation League announced that it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

“We are outraged by this terribly violent incident,” Evan Bernstein, the ADL’s regional director said.

Weidel encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Ramapo Police is being assisted by the Rockland County Sheriffs BCI unit and Chaverim of Rockland County.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

