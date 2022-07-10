Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Scammer Nabbed For Swindling NY Homebuyer Out Of $45K, Police Say
Police & Fire

10-Year-Old Struck By Car Outside Store In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the incident.
The area of the incident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car near a popular Hudson Valley store.

The incident took place in Orange County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 near the TJ Maxx store at 88 Dunning Road in Wallkill.

When Wallkill police arrived on the scene they found a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants, had struck an adult and a child, said Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano.

 The adult and child were transported by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Garnet Health Medical Center. Later, the child was transferred to Westchester Medical Center via medivac flight for evaluation and treatment, Spano said.

Prior to the collision, the vehicle was turning right out of the parking lot when the victims were struck, he added.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department is continuing to investigate the collision.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.