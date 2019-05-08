10-Vehicle Crash With Numerous Injuries Shuts Down Busy Route 9 Stretch

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
A 10-vehicle crash closed Route 9 in Peekskill. Photo Credit: Brian Cunningham
One of 10 vehicles damaged during a crash on Route 9. Photo Credit: Jack Cunningham

A 10-vehicle crash on Route 9 caused numerous injuries, including from victims trapped in a burning car, and closed the highway in Northern Westchester for at least an hour.

The crash took place around 10:46 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, near Main Street in Peekskill, said Peekskill Police Det. Sgt. Jack Galusha.

"We are still trying to sort out this mess, but thanks goodness there were no fatalities," Galusha said.

Numerous people were injured, but Galusha did not have a number of how many. He also said that some had to be rescued from one of the vehicles which burst into flames.

One of the vehicles caught in a 10-vehicle crash in Peekskill.

Emergency workers crowded the area to help the wounded, and fire officials worked to remove those from the burning vehicle, he added.

The roadway has finally been cleared, but motorists are asked to avoid the area for a short time as things are "sorted out," police said.

A 10-vehicle crash closed down Route 9 in Peekskill.

The crash comes on the heels of an earlier serious crash also on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that involved a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with serous injuries, Galusha said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

