1 Dead After Shots Fired At Courtyard By Marriott In Hudson Valley

One person died at the hospital and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a Hudson Valley hotel.

Police in Dutchess County received a report of shots fired at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 2641 South Road (Route 9) in the Town of Poughkeepsie, at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

A victim was found inside the hotel and was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Police said officers arrested a male suspect, whose age and identity have not yet been released.

Authorities said multiple agencies responded and were at the scene investigating as of about 11:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Dutchess County Emergency Response and Red Cross also responded to assist guests who were staying at the hotel, according to the report.

Police said there is no active threat to the public.

Heavy traffic delays were expected and alternate routes were advised as of the report from authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

