1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Crash In Area

A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road.

According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR, police said.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Center in Middletown by EMS where he was pronounced dead, police added.

A second victim, a 25-year-old Middletown resident with a laceration to her right leg, was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for treatment, police said.

A third victim, a 32-year-old Middletown resident, was also transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for injuries, police added.

According to witnesses, police said the deceased man was driving a motorcycle when he struck the rear of a sedan.

The female victim was a passenger of a second motorcycle that struck the rear of a pickup truck, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

