Fatal Fire: 2 Escape Jail After Blaze Claiming Lives Of Rockland Firefighter, Other Man

Rockland County residents Nathaniel Sommer, age 72, of Monsey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 20 to two counts of second-degree manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to five years probation, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

His son, Aaron Sommer, age 29, also of Monsey, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, which carries a sentence of three years probation, Walsh added.

The fire, which took place around 1 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults at 65 Lafayette St., took the life of Spring Valley firefighter Second Lt. Jared Lloyd, age 35, and resident Oliver Hueston, age 79.

Lloyd died while rescuing many of the 112 residents of the home when part of the home collapsed on top of him. Another firefighter was injured. Lloyd called in a Mayday at the time but was later found dead.

Dozens of firefighters and family members showed up to court on Tuesday to protest the plea deal and to show support for Lloyd's family. He was a father of two young boys.

According to an investigation, the fire started after the rabbis used a 20-pound blowtorch to clean the ovens and kitchen at the home for Passover. A tradition used by many.

Fire authorities accused the rabbis' of not having a permit to use the high-powered torch and multiple other violations. A Rockland County grand jury also indicted them on multiple counts of manslaughter, assault, arson, and negligent homicide.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day disagreed with the deal: “Sadly, this is a regrettable situation. As it stands now, the plea agreement in this matter is unacceptable to the families of those involved, unacceptable to our volunteer firefighters, and therefore is certainly unacceptable to me."

Day added that the deal would inflict more pain upon the families of those who died and that justice has not been served.

Judge Kevin Russo accepted the plea agreement on Tuesday. Sentencing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.