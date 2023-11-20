'Plan Accordingly': Hochul Warns NYers To Prepare For Thanksgiving Eve Storm

The system is expected to arrive late afternoon Tuesday, Nov. 21 and will bring widespread rain and gusty winds throughout the state, with freezing rain, sleet, and snow upstate through Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Although snow will likely only be seen in high-elevation areas, especially in the northern part of the state, the storm will also bring gusty winds up to 30 to 35 mph and widespread rain in areas as far south as New York City.

According to Hochul, the storm could result in minor snow and ice accumulations, making Thanksgiving traveling over the overnight and early morning hours more complicated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are watching a storm system that could cause slippery conditions on roadways during the busiest travel day of the year, and I encourage New Yorkers to plan accordingly," Hochul said, adding, "While this state is no stranger to winter weather, it is always better to be prepared than to find yourself stranded or stuck."

Temperatures are predicted to rise on Wednesday morning.

In preparation for the storm, state agencies are coordinating their responses while monitoring forecasts. This includes the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, which is stocking up on generators, chainsaws, water bottles, blankets, and more supplies.

The New York State Department of Transportation is also preparing by getting its fleet of plows ready for deployment and by pre-treating roads before precipitation begins.

Anyone who loses power during the storm can call their power provider at these numbers:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

