PIP Fatal: Rollover Crash On NJ Side Kills Rockland Driver

Tenafly firefighters extricated Aron Yishai Unger, 61, of Spring Valley following the single-vehicle crash between Exits 1 and 2 of the southbound Parkway shortly before 2 p.m.

A medical chopper was summoned and then canceled.

Members of Bergen Hatzalah conducted CPR while rushing the driver to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center. He was pronounced dead soon after, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Englewood Cliffs police assisted.

Monsey Scoop was the first to report the crash and contributed to this story.

