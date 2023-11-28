Philly Pretzel Factory Opening Rockland Location

Bringing the pretzel shop to Rockland County is the brainchild of two friends, Rob O'Malley and Bobby Miller who have been looking for a new career that would be fun as well as tasty.

Located in New City at 98 S Main St., the new shop is just waiting for final inspections so they can throw open their doors, the duo said.

Both men have been living in the New City area for the past 25 years and say they are looking forward to becoming more involved in the community.

O’Malley is a retired federal law enforcement officer with a 30-year career under his belt, where he worked at the World Trade Center.

While Miller has spent the last 24 years as an Omnichannel executive in inventory and merchandise planning, he has been looking to make a career change.

They settled on the Pretzel Factory after trying them at a gathering they both attended.

"This was a perfect fit for not only us, but the community of New City,” O’Malley said after trying his first bite.

“We loved the idea of building something together and can’t wait to become more involved here in Rockland County,” Miller added.

Philly Pretzel Factory prides itself on being the go-to snack that everyone loves. The company says each one of the brand’s 25 plus pretzel creations and menu items is made with the highest quality ingredients, hand-twisted and baked fresh every day.

In case you haven't sampled one yet, the Factory is known for its fan faves bite-sized Rivets and mini pretzel dogs.

So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to line up to sample the area's newest pretzel shop because you might want to try all 25 creations.

