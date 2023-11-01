'Pharmageddon': CVS, Walgreens Protests Spread As Workers Seek Better Conditions

The so-called "Pharmageddon" series of walkouts at pharmacy chains including CVS and Walgreens stores started Monday, Oct. 30, and is expected to continue at least through the middle of the week.

Around 900 people from about 10 states could participate, organizers of the ongoing protest told NBC News.

A growing workload and understaffing are the main reasons for the protest, organizers say, noting that the pharmacy workers are not unionized.

In a statement to KDKA in Pittsburgh, CVS said it is "making targeted investments to address their key concerns, including enabling teams to schedule additional support as needed, enhancing pharmacist and technician recruitments and hiring, and strengthening pharmacy technician training."

In mid-October, Rite Aid announced 154 store closures nationwide just days after filing for bankruptcy.

Rite Aid is one of a number of drugstore chains facing litigation related to the deadly abuse of opioids and more than a thousand lawsuits have been filed claiming Rite Aid illegally prescribed painkillers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.