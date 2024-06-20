Person Stabbed In Hudson Valley, Suspect On Run

The incident occurred in Orange County around 9:35 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, in the area of 124 Grand St., in the city of Newburgh.

According to Mike Neppl, Chief of Staff for the city, officers responded and located a victim, a 44-year-old City of Newburgh resident. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Neppl said the victim is currently in a critical status.

"The suspect remains unknown at this time," he added.

The City of Newburgh Detective Division is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 845-569-7509.

All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

